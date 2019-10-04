Mackenzie Anderson never thought she would go to Penn State — let alone be nominated for the 100th annual Homecoming celebration’s Homecoming Court.

Anderson (senior-corporate innovation and entrepreneurship) is heavily involved in Women in Business, is a Lion Ambassador, a School of International Affairs ambassador, and a member of the Smeal Ethics Case Competition team.

She also fundraised for two amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) nonprofits — raising $80,000 in total.

For the fundraisers, she publicly spoke in places such as Iceland about ALS and what it is like for children of ALS patients, something she could relate to personally, as her mother died from ALS, so she is a big advocate of ALS awareness and telling her story.

Although she spreads her time across many organizations, Anderson still makes time for friends, a good movie, some great food and watching football — especially the New England Patriots.

Anderson was nominated for the court anonymously, which surprised her when she found out.

“I’m just honored to be on the court, and I really don’t care about the voting,” Anderson said. “I am just excited for the week to meet people from all different majors and different years.”

One of the biggest things she is excited about this Homecoming is to meet new people at Penn State.

“The theme this year is ‘Century of Stories’ and I think it is really cool that everyone has a different story of why they came here,” Anderson said. “I want to hear everyone’s story of why they chose Penn State and then hear what they have done since they came here because everyone comes in with different expectations.”

Tara Hamilton, one of Anderson’s friends, described Anderson as an “incredible friend” who helped Hamilton (junior-supply chain and information systems) break out of her shell.

“She is the prime example of a student taking full advantage of every opportunity at this school and learning from peers and professors along the way in order to maximize her time here,” Hamilton said. “Mackenzie’s actions have touched so many people during her time here through her focus on giving back to others. I feel this opportunity would be an amazing way to showcase what an incredible person she is.”

After college, Anderson already has a job lined up as a human capital consultant at Deloitte, a professional services network, in Boston, where she is from. She said she can’t wait to be near her family.

“I didn’t really know if I wanted to come to Penn State, so I feel like I am a representative to people who don’t really know what they are doing at first,” Anderson said. “I want to be able to show people that they can call Penn State their home. It is really unique to be representing the university at this kind of level.”