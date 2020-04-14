Editor's note: On April 15, there will be a contested election for University Park Undergraduate Association president and vice president for the first time in years.

In a two-part series, The Daily Collegian profiled both tickets. Click here to read our profile of the Boas-Larson ticket.

Zachary McKay and Lexy Pathickal both joined the University Park Undergraduate Association with the hopes effectively serving the Penn State student body.

Now, the pair hopes to become president and vice president, respectively, of UPUA's 15th Assembly.

McKay and Pathickal are running against Erin Boas and her running mate, Kyle Larson.

During McKay's time in UPUA, he has worked on various wide-ranging projects. Most recently, the Pittsburgh native served as the chair of Governmental Affairs.

For McKay, collaborating with other organizations is especially critical.

"I've placed collaboration and accountability central to my work. I know through organizing these events that collaboration only makes them stronger," McKay (junior-economics) said via email. "Additionally, I believe that transparency is necessary for any governmental system to properly function."

As chair of Governmental Affairs, McKay said he organized debates for the State College Borough Council and moderated a debate between the College Republicans, College Democrats and College Independents on Climate Action Policy.

MORE UPUA COVERAGE

Further, McKay worked to create campus-wide voter registration drive and was able to host an Election Day celebration in the HUB-Robeson Center.

McKay said he believes there is still work to do and obstacles to overcome.

"I've always been frustrated when I see the injustices that persist in our communities; through this, I've found a genuine want to serve others and work to right the wrongs I've seen first-hand," McKay said.

Some wrongs McKay cited include racial injustices on campus, inaction of Penn State administration regarding sexual assault, food and housing insecurity, and climate action.

The McKay-Pathickal ticket said it plans to address all of these issues.

During the 13th Assembly, Pathickal (junior-political science and economics) served as the director of Outreach. The Outreach Committee was created to give a voice to those who weren't typically represented or involved in UPUA.

The 13th Assembly eventually voted to have community representative seats in UPUA, an idea that both McKay and Pathickal advocated for.

Pathickal most recently served as the chair of Outreach in the 14th Assembly and worked on various projects regarding diversity and inclusivity.

MORE UPUA COVERAGE

Outgoing UPUA president Laura McKinney reflects on her term When Laura McKinney decided to run for president of the University Park Undergraduate Associ…

Pathickal also collaborated with administrators on projects such as the expansion of the "You Are Welcome Here" banners on to campus and in downtown State College.

In addition, Pathickal and McKay worked together on a program called Penn State Pals last summer. The program aimed to pair incoming international students with a mentor at Penn State.

Pathickal said she joined UPUA after hearing about the then-potential creation of community representative seats. At first, there was pushback in UPUA in response to the idea of the seats.

The contention over the seats encouraged Pathickal to join UPUA, as she realized UPUA's atmosphere "is not conducive to student innovation, diversity, equity or justice."

McKay and Pathickal said they think it is their actions that make them most qualified for the positions of president and vice president.

"We believe it is not only the roles that we've served in and the projects that we worked on that make us most qualified for these positions, but also the values that we have integrated into these roles and would carry into our roles as president and vice president," the ticket said in a joint statement via email.

The McKay-Pathickal ticket also promised to continue active collaboration and inclusion.

"Our drive to ensure that the institutions in place serve students as effectively as possible...could not be a more fitting match as we embark on a new decade, which requires nothing less of leaders everywhere," the pair said.

MORE UPUA COVERAGE