Penn State launched a new public health campaign on Wednesday, instructing students to “Mask Up or Pack Up” when they return to campus, according to a Penn State News release.

The campaign was created with the help of several student focus groups. When students return to campus, “the campaign messaging will be shared inside and outside campus buildings, on social media, and will be visible in and around local establishments,” the release said.

The campaign will partner with students, faculty members and “prominent alumni," in hopes of encouraging students to comply. Partners will include alumni John Urschel and Patrick Fabian and Hibah Akbar.

The university collaborated with M Booth Health, a public relations firm specializing in public health, in creating the campaign. The press release said “nearly 150 students, parents and employees” were consulted when creating the campaign’s message

