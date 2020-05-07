The Nittany Lion Shrine will be closed for three weeks starting on May 18 for restoring, cleaning and “conservation purposes”.

This will include repairs to the right ear and some of the claws of the statue, as well as undergoing protection treatment, according to a Penn State new release.

During this closure period, the shrine will be fenced off and not available for the public.

The conservation work will reportedly be done by McKay Lodge Art Conservation Laboratory based in Oberlin, Ohio.

In a similar vein, the university is reminding those who may be returning to campus to follow public health guidelines, saying officials have observed people in popular photography spots and congregational areas on campus “ignoring health care recommendations," the release said.

Specifically, officials mention people being seen congregating at places such as the Nittany Lion Shrine, the "We Are" statue, Old Main, and the Pennsylvania State University stone wall on the corner of Porter Road and Park Avenue.

According to the release, the university is not outwardly stating that students should not visit these locations, but said to avoid physically touching or climbing any landmarks and wear masks prior to and after any potential pictures taken.

The university will use signs to remind people to practice social distancing and stay a certain distance apart. University officials are also reminding those in and around campus to wear a protective mask.

“Failure by visitors to follow recommendations from health care experts on how to avoid the spread of [the coronavirus] may result in the landmarks being closed to the general public until further notice,” the university said in the release.