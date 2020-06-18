Penn State Student Affairs announced Thursday it will be holding virtual office hours to address student questions and concerns during the remote summer semester.

According to a Penn State News release, the hours will occur just as they did during the spring 2020 semester.

Student Affairs will resume virtual office hours on June 18. They will be available on Zoom from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the link for the Zoom session — along with other information — can be found on the Student Affairs website.

According to the news release, students can join the office hours if they have questions about issues such as housing, tuition, finances, counseling, food insecurity, careers and internships.

Student Affairs can also direct students to other resources if they are unable to answer a specific question, according to the release.