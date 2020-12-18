Penn State will begin the spring 2021 semester remotely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to an email sent by Penn State President Eric Barron on Friday.

According to the email, classes will begin remotely on Jan. 19 and are currently supposed to resume in person on Feb. 15.

Residence halls and campus dining facilities will be closed during the remote period.

For on-campus students who need to retrieve belongings now, arrangements for temporary access may be possible depending on the circumstances, according to a news release. These students should contact their campus housing office.

Students who must return to campus before Feb. 15 will be required to complete free coronavirus testing prior to arriving.

All students who return in person must also complete free coronavirus testing and receive a negative result before returning to campus.

Students who have received a negative coronavirus test result within the last 90 days do not need to complete Penn State's testing.

The email said the university plans to have students' results "within 72 hours of their intended return" to campus.

Penn State urged students who live off campus to delay their return to campus unless it is absolutely necessary.

Students who return to campus should "determine their individual arrival date and count backwards to complete each step on the timeline" to get tested, according to a Penn State news release.

The email said university leadership has consulted with health experts and made this decision "to best protect the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff."

