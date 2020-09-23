Penn State Vice President and Dean for Undergraduate Education Robert Pangborn will retire in December after working for Penn State for more than 41 years, according to a Penn State news release.

Penn State will conduct a national search for a replacement, the release said.

Pangborn has led Undergraduate Education for nearly 15 years and has helped coordinate events such as student orientation and transition programs, and undergraduate research, according to the release.

Pangborn started working at Penn State in 1979 as an assistant professor of engineering mechanics and has remained a full-time professor throughout his time at the university, according to the release.

Previously in 2006, Pangborn was an associate dean for undergraduate studies and international’s programs in the College of Engineering.

From 2011 to 2013, Pangborn was an interim executive vice president for Penn State.

He also served 20 years as a volunteer firefighter for the Alpha Fire Company.