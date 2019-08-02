After a six-month search, Penn State has appointed the new University chief of police operations, according to a press release

Joseph Milek, assistant chief of police at Oklahoma State University, will take over for Keith Morris, who resigned in February. Milek’s responsibilities, which cover 22 Penn State campuses, will begin on Aug. 26.

“Chief Milek has extensive experience in law enforcement and higher education, which will be a major asset to the department as we continue to grow and develop as one department at 22 campuses across Pennsylvania,” Charlie Noffsinger, assistant vice president for University Police and Public Safety, said in a release.

Milek has worked in law enforcement for 26 years and served with Oklahoma State University, Xavier University and the Cincinnati Police Department.

“I am honored to join Penn State University Police and Public Safety because the department is dedicated to serving and protecting the Penn State community with respect, professionalism and accountability,” Milek said in a statement.

Milek obtained his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati and his master’s in criminal justice administration from Xavier University.

University Police acts as a full-service police division with sworn police officers. Penn State University and Public Safety ensures the safety of more than 100,000 students, employees and visitors across all campuses.