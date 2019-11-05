A nervous journalism student in her senior year confided to a room full of alumni her fears about graduating and achieving success in her field.

“Don’t be afraid about feeling overwhelmed or underqualified, because I always feel like that,” Antonia Jaramillo, a journalist for Florida Today and a Penn State alumna from the class of 2018, said.

The Bellisario College of Communications hosted an alumni panel with journalism graduates in the Hintz Family Alumni Center. The alumni shared their experiences with their first jobs and gave advice on how students can find their own success in the job market.

Jaramillo; Maddie Brightman, class of 2017; Gabrielle Chappel, class of 2016; Adriana Lacy, class of 2018; Kiarra Powell, class of 2017; Lesly Salazar, class of 2016; and Carter Walker, class of 2017 all shared their highs and lows in the journalism industry with the audience.

“I think failing is really important. I’ve failed a lot since I graduated, and that was really hard for me, because I feel like here at Penn State it was kind of my domain," Chappel said.

Chappel started her career as a digital production intern with Nike in Portland, Oregon, and then began working at an advertising agency in New York City. However, she realized she did not want to stay in advertising, and quit about a year and a half ago to be a freelance reporter.

“I think as long as you can start failing...take risks that will allow you to learn the harder lessons earlier on, because that will really, really help you later on in the long-run. And I have failed more in my life over the past year and a half since I quit my job, but I think it’s really helped me learn, too. So, take some risks and fail,” Chappel said, laughing.

Salazar went through some of her own hardships after graduation. A promising college student, she landed a four-year internship before even starting college.

However, Salazar had a baby her sophomore year, limiting the job offers she was able to take after graduating.

“I had to be a lot more patient and picky about my job offers," she said. "I had to turn a lot of things down, but then about seven months ago, I got a job offer at WJLA, and I’ve been working there as a digital content producer, and I love it so much."

Powell, a production assistant at National Public Radio, talked about how pushing back her graduation three months was one of the best things she ever did, because it allowed her to get two paid internships at two major audio companies.

However, even after those two paid internships, she was unemployed for two months. Bob Martin, assistant dean for internships and career placement in the College of Communications, emailed her about a freelance podcasting position.

“It obviously wasn’t ideal, but it was ‘something’. I cannot stress how important just having ‘something’ is,” Powell said.

Later, after her third attempt to apply for the job she holds now, that freelancing podcasting job gave her something to discuss in her job interview, ultimately landing her the job.

The alumni also encouraged students to take advantage of the resources available to them at Penn State.

Jaramillo urged students to join student media outlets on-campus, crediting her involvement in those organizations to helping her land the job she wanted, and the job offers she received.

The practice and experience she got from being an environmental reporter for the Collegian while attending Penn State helped her become a member of the space reporting team for Florida Today, her dream job where she gets to write about rocket launches from the Kennedy Space Center and developments at NASA, SpaceX, Blue Origin and other aerospace companies.

“Apply for the jobs you don’t even think you’re qualified for, because if you show the enthusiasm and the passion that you have to do it, the employer will give you a chance...more likely than not, I’ve found,” Jaramillo said.

Salazar credited her success to her instruction from the faculty and staff at Penn State.

“You guys, we have the best faculty and staff at Penn State,” Salazar said.

She went on to describe how the skills she learned here at Penn State really gave her an advantage over her co-workers.

“Take advantage of the knowledge that is being shared with you guys, because they really do have the best faculty here, and that will help you get a job,” she added.

The speakers on the panel inspired and impacted students in the audience in different ways.

Camden Tofil said his favorite speaker was Gabrielle Chappel.

“It was very interesting how she’s gone on her own path, and quit a couple jobs, and done stuff on her own, and still been successful,” Tofil (junior-advertising) said.

Yibing Pan connected most with Powell’s story. Powell was a transfer student to Penn State her junior year, and was originally a costume design major. She had to challenge herself to learn new skills to become a successful journalist.

“I feel kind of the same feeling, for me I am an international student, and in the major of journalism, I am always asking myself, ‘Can I really do this job in the future?’ ” Pan (junior-journalism) said.

Brianna Weber said she thought it was refreshing to get advice from alumni who are not that much older than students now.

“It was nice hearing from previous students, and people who are younger so that they can relate to us more, rather than going to speakers who are older and have been in the job field longer, because, obviously, we know that times do change,” Weber (junior-public relations) said.