The remainder of Winter Jam, a Christian music tour, has been canceled — including the March 28 tour date at the Bryce Jordan Center, according to a statement by tour founder Eddie Carswell.

"The desire of our team was to make every effort to complete the remainder of the tour if at all possible," Carswell said in the statement. "Unfortunately, the recent decisions by most states to limit large gatherings of any significant size has made this impossible."

Carswell said that those who have been affected by the cancellation should celebrate the 31 completed shows, the over 4,000 children rescued from poverty through Holt International's efforts, and the over 30,000 people who "accepted Christ" during the tour.

Those who purchased tickets will receive an email with more information.

For more information, people are encouraged to contact jamnationinfo@jamtour.com

