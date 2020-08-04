Penn State student parking registration for the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters will be available online beginning August 18, according to a Penn State News release.

Students are eligible for a Penn State parking permit if they have an active Penn State ID and access account, valid license plate information and at least 29.1 completed credits, with the exception of commuter and graduate students.

Upon completion of registration, students will be able to print a temporary permit from the transportation services website to display on their vehicle’s dashboard until permanent permits are mailed. Permanent permits will be mailed to the student’s local or campus address, according to the release.

RELATED

CATA announces transition from reduced to full-service schedule The Centre Area Transportation Authority announced Monday that it will be transitioning from…

Some students — such as student-athletes, those with a state-issued Americans with Disabilities Act placard and select graduate assistants — are eligible for parking permit upgrades. These select students must visit the Transportation Services office to obtain an upgraded permit.

Students registering for one-day, short-term or motorcycle-only permits must also visit the Transportation Services office.