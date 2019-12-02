This week, the University Park Undergraduate Association will hold its annual Mental Health and Wellness Week to provide wellness tools and resources and host events for students.

On Monday, Dec. 2, there will be a “stress less workshop” held in the Redifer Private Dining Room starting at 5 p.m.

Facilitated by the nonprofit organization Art with Impact, “Movies for Mental Health” will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday in room 233B of the HUB-Robeson Center. The event will show three "short, student-produced, documentary-style" films that discuss mental health.

Following the short film showings, a trained facilitator will mediate a small group discussion and a panel of advocates for mental health will share their experiences and expertise. The hope of this workshop is to promote positive dialogue addressing mental health and the stigma surrounding it.

On Wednesday, keynote speaker Schuyler Bailar will lecture in Freeman Auditorium from 7 to 8 p.m. UPUA and the Student Programming Association (SPA) collaborated to bring Bailar to campus to discuss inclusion, body-positivity and mental health awareness.

Bailar is the first transgender athlete to compete with a NCAA Division I men’s team and has appeared on The Ellen Show and The Olympic Channel.

Along with these events, tabling by UPUA will occur throughout the week in the HUB, where participants can discuss mental health and receive “everyday wellness bags” with resources for students to use.