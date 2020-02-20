Pennsylvania’s second lady Gisele Fetterman hosted a panel discussion, “Every Pennsylvanian Counts,” to stress the significance of the decennial census as part of her statewide 2020 Census Tour.

During the discussion, Fetterman was joined by panel moderator and executive assistant to the secretary at the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development Michael Gerber, Lion Caucus President Mariana Garcia, United Way executive director Wendy Vinhage, and communication specialist for the borough of State College Douglas Shontz.

To help raise awareness for Fetterman’s cause and her position as a goodwill ambassador for the 2020 census, Penn State Provost Nick Jones, chairman Michael Pipe, and State Colleg Mayor Ronald Filippelli attended the discussion and delivered opening remarks, which underscored the importance of the event for permanent State College residents, Penn State students and Pennsylvania residents.

Jones emphasized that the results of the 2020 census would be especially significant in Pennsylvania, where the scope and distribution of federal funding and the size of the state’s congressional delegation adversely affects those who are discounted from the census. He said this compromises the representation of Pennsylvania as a whole.

Pipe also provided information about the borough’s progress, ensuring that every household is accounted for. He said Centre County’s Complete Count Committee coordinated with three other organizations, including the State College and Bellefonte Complete Count Committee and Penn State’s You Count Complete Count Committee.

Pipe said Centre County also worked with the Adult Service Office to determine the group quarters and transitional housing to account for homeless individuals so “their dignity is reflected in this upcoming census.”

Filipelli pointed to the importance of the census for Housing Transitions and State College Land Trust.

“I urge you... to encourage students to participate because they benefit from it," Filipelli said. "We all benefit from it and it’s an extremely important activity.”

Fetterman, who was originally born in Brazil and lived in the United States as an undocumented immigrant for over a decade, described her experience growing up as an immigrant.

“When I left for school each morning, my mom would say I love you, she would give me a kiss, she would wish me a great day, and she would say, ‘be invisible,’” Fetterman said. “Growing up and feeling truly invisible, as if I didn’t count or matter, and being in a position now to say I actually did matter as that child, as do all of you, and we need to count you and there’s power in counting you, there are results in that, there’s assistance in that, there’s support in that.”

Despite her fears of being sent back to a country that her family had fled by filling out the census, Fetterman stressed that for immigrants, documented or undocumented, the information collected in the census is anonymous and has no specific consequences for the individual or household providing their information.

As the founder of Freestore 15104 and 412 Food Rescue and the first lady of Braddock, Pennsylvania, Fetterman focused her previous work on helping underprivileged communities by providing donated goods and food to their members.

Garcia also reflected on the importance of student participation in the census, noting that 40 percent of students have not been counted in the past. She strained the importance of public resources, including the quality of transportation systems and mental health resources.

Tom Wilson, mayor of Bellefonte, said the largest issue in the Complete Count Committees is apathy.

“I think that’s the umbrella challenge that we all face, all the things we’re trying to do here is trying to break through the apathy that will come about for this initiative,” Wilson said. “I would say that if everyone who didn’t fill out a census form, we were going to take out $2,000 out of their pocket, that would break through the apathy. Unfortunately, we can’t do that.”

Vinhage said her organization worked alongside 28 other nonprofit organizations in Centre County in an effort to more successfully and accurately inform individuals in harder to reach or more impoverished areas.

High school student Maddie King, who works in the Office of Community Engagement, also raised the issue of diversity as it pertains to enumerators, or those employed to serve the census.

Garcia said the issue was particularly relevant at Penn State where one in 10 students are international students. She indicated her interest in drawing upon the diverse student community on and off campus to take on a census job themselves.

“People who can speak the language, people who look like the person they’re talking to, really make people feel safer, especially around something that’s “civic,” which can be scary to some people for good reason,” Garcia said.

Shontz echoed Vinhage’s remarks.

“There’s not always trust in government to be that resource," Shontz said. "As a local government and a Complete Count Committee, we’ve really taken the approach of, 'Don’t trust us to say it, trust the people that you see every day to provide those services.'”

Pennsylvania residents should receive the 2020 census by April 1 and may respond online, by mail or by telephone.