University Park canceled all on-campus activities from 10 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday due to forecasted high winds, colder temperatures and recent snowfall, according to a Penn State News article.
According to a text alert sent to the Penn State community, only "employees who perform essential services" are allowed on campus.
Remote and online classes will be held as scheduled, according to the article.
On Monday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a "Proclamation of Disaster Emergency" for the …