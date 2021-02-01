Snow, Penn State Campus, Old Main, Local Buildings and Generic Shots
A group of students takes photos in front of a snow-covered Old Main on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Lily LaRegina

University Park canceled all on-campus activities from 10 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday due to forecasted high winds, colder temperatures and recent snowfall, according to a Penn State News article.

According to a text alert sent to the Penn State community, only "employees who perform essential services" are allowed on campus.

Remote and online classes will be held as scheduled, according to the article.

