The Bryce Jordan Center may have just the concert for those looking to experience a “once-in-a-lifetime” show.

Casting Crowns, Hillsong Worship and special guests Elevation Worship are bringing their “USA Tour” to the BJC on Wednesday, November 20, according to the BJC’s website. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

Sponsored by Compassion International, a “child-advocacy ministry,” the three Christian bands joined forces to create the “USA Tour," which will begin on Nov. 1 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tickets start at $23 and go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, July 19 on Ticketmaster.

Seats closest to the stage are upwards of $300 and a $3 facility fee is included in each ticket. Fans can purchase no more than eight tickets at one time.

A limited number of Penn State University Park students may use their BJC Account Manager to receive $20 off their purchase. Student ticket presale begins at 12 p.m. Thursday, July 18 and ends the same day at 10 p.m. The student discount applies to certain seats in the BJC and is courtesy of The Student Fee Board. A valid Penn State student ID must be shown at the door to enter.

All are subject to inspection, though attendees will be allowed to bring small drawstring bags, small purses, diaper and medical bags. For parking information, visit Penn State Transportation’s website.