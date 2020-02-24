Transferring from another university to Penn State may be a difficult transition for some students — from learning to navigate campus, to making new friends, to adjusting to new classes.

But a process that may be a struggle for many is finding housing on-campus or in State College.

Penn State housing for transfer students works on a first-come, first-served basis. Students can request to live on campus through Penn State’s housing portal, eLiving, and they can sign a room and board contract with Housing and Food Services (HFS). Penn State Housing will also work with transfer students to find off-campus housing.

Students transferring to other universities must go into eLiving and put in a housing request, and there is an option that they can pick that says “transferring to another university.” Once it is confirmed that there are no classes on their LionPath account, they can get out of their current contracts.

Students that change their minds and decide not to attend another university can still get housing after they remove their contract. Once they get their classes scheduled their contract can be reinstated.

Nick Savereno, assistant director of the Assignment Office for Campus Residences, said both transfer and current University Park students must be placed on a housing waitlist through eLiving. Then, once housing offers are sent to current on-campus students, Savereno said Housing will have a better idea as to how much space they have available. Usually, students start with a supplemental housing contract, an option to live with four to eight students in one room.

“Coming into the university can be a little more difficult [because] we give preference to people already living on-campus,” Savereno said. “At the end of the day though, most students end up getting traditional contracts and the ones who do get into supplemental end up not wanting to leave.”

Dan Murphy, the director of student orientation and transition programs, said that transfer students often have questions and concerns about housing at Penn State.

“Housing questions are probably the second most popular category of questions we get,” Murphy said. “Be it trying to find on-campus options or if they are exploring off-campus questions.”

Murphy recommended that transfer students start finding housing once a student has been admitted to the university or once they have been approved to change campus

“If students are already on campus at one of our Commonwealth campuses, they can actually use the same system they were using to live on campus there to look at options to live on-campus at University Park,” Murphy said.

Lucas Carroll, a transfer student who works for Student Orientation and Transition Programs, said he chose to live off-campus upon transferring to Penn State.

“I think it all depends on what the student wants,” Carroll (senior-communication arts and sciences) said. “I wanted to live with my friends off-campus because I wanted to have a kitchen, and there’s a lot more amenities that you can have off-campus compared to on-campus.”