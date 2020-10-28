Penn State Homecoming announced Dom Rullo as its 2021 executive director Wednesday, according to a media release from the organization.

As the executive director, Rullo (senior-materials sciences and engineering) will help develop the "vision" of the organization, and will select the officers and executive committee members for the next academic year.

In 2020, Rullo served as Homecoming's operations manager. His responsibilities included planning efforts to set-up and tear-down for the event, and leading a committee of 10 captains, according to the release.

According to the release, Homecoming "aims to celebrate tradition and instill pride in all members of the Penn State family."