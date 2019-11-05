Penn State’s Evidence-to-Impact Collaborative and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania are working together to provide more resources for individuals with substance use disorders, according to a press release.

The two entities are aiming to help train practitioners in medication-assisted treatment (MAT), which will provide behavioral therapies in conjunction with medication.

In order to prescribe MAT in an office setting, practitioners must be trained and receive a waiver from the federal government.

Penn State — along with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and the American Society of Addiction Medicine — is planning eight MAT summits throughout this fall.

The summits will aim to educate practitioners about the importance and uses of the training, as well as increase the number of practitioners who are able to prescribe MAT. The programs specifically want to look into prescriptions of buprenorphine, the first opioid dependency medication able to be provided in physicians’ offices.