Penn State’s Return to Campus Task Group released its guidelines and rules for students, faculty and staff to follow this fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Penn State News release.

Face coverings and social distancing measures will be required in all university buildings and outdoor spaces where social distancing is not possible.

University offices are expected to list specific requirements on their websites and in their physical offices.

Other requirements may vary by office, including the potential need for plexiglas barriers and or physical directional signage.

The Office of Physical Plant has made signage available on its website.

If students don’t comply with requirements, employees are expected to first remind them of the rules “in a firm, kind manner” and ask them to comply, according to the release.

If noncompliance continues, employees should then remind students the rules are university requirements and their noncompliance violates the Student Code of Conduct.

If students still do not comply with the requirements, employees should ask them to leave the building and offer a different method of contacting that office.

Employees should “ immediately” file a report with the Office of Student Conduct and tell their supervisor of the incident.

If the student’s identity is determined, the Office of Student Conduct will let the student know they won’t be allowed into that office again until the matter undergoes the university’s conduct process.

Penn State has purchased 2 million masks to be distributed to students, faculty and staff at all campuses.

“Several thousand” hand-sanitizing stations will be placed around campuses in highly traveled areas.

“Full compliance and buy-in to the University’s safety measures are essential to the success — and ultimately the longevity — of the in-person component of our fall semester,” Danny Shaha, assistant vice president for Student Affairs, said in the release.