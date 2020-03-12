After Penn State decided to move all classes online from March 16 until at least April 3 due to the spread of the coronavirus, certain facilities and buildings on the University Park campus will be closed or on reduced hours during the three-week period.

The HUB-Robeson Center will be open 24 hours a day.

The University Libraries will remain open with reduced hours and adjusted operations. Beginning March 16, the libraries will have slightly reduced opening times. Specific times have yet to be announced.

Check here for daily up-to-date hours.

The Berkey Creamery will have modified hours until April 5. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. till 5:30 p.m. on weekends.

The Arboretum will remain open from dawn until dusk.

