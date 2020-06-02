The Daily Collegian will update this story as more information becomes available.

Penn State released a brief statement via Twitter on Monday condemning the use of a swastika in a photo that includes an alleged student.

The student is alleged to be Ryann Milligan, who appears in Penn State’s student directory as an undergraduate rehabilitation and human services student.

Penn State’s tweet said the post is “deeply disturbing and sickening.” The university said it is reaching out to verify the individual’s identity and that it will “continue to speak out against hatred and intolerance.”

The photo includes two other women, both with swastikas drawn on their backs too.

Milligan did not immediately respond to an email request from The Daily Collegian asking for comment.

Additionally, Penn State THON has responded to the tweet alleging Milligan of using a swastika in a photo. The organization referred to her as a "former volunteer," via Twitter.

THON said via Twitter that it does not "condone" or "tolerate" the anti-Semitic behavior exhibited in the photo and will continue to educate volunteers and spread messages of "hope, love and positivity to combat hate."

