In a world where kindness can seem dwindling, one Penn State club has tried to fill this need on campus.

Sunny State’s goal is to spread happiness and love by completing random acts of kindness like leaving Post-it Notes with kind sayings written on them across campus, according to the group’s Facebook page.

Sunny State is an organization that tries to remind students they are “exactly where they need to be” while they are stressed during the school year.

Gianna Baresse, the president of Sunny State, feels a strong connection to the club and its goals.

Baresse (junior-biobehavioral health) recognized how helpful it is for her to experience small things in daily life that can make her feel better, including talking to others and relating to her fellow students.

“I’m so glad to be a part of something so great,” Baresse said. “It personally made such a big difference in my freshman and sophomore years.”

Having been in the club since its first year in existence, Baresse has watched it grow and change, making friends in the process.

As a club centered around doing random acts of kindness, the group gathers to do nice things that will make strangers smile.

“When we’re in person — obviously this semester it’s a little different — we have a meeting every week and break off to do random acts of kindness,” Baresse said. “I suppose it’s not random if it’s planned, but the whole point is that people aren’t expecting it, more so than the fact that it’s planned.”

In the past, Sunny State has gone to the HUB-Robeson Center or the Pattee and Paterno Library to give out coffee and candy to bring joy during stressful points of the school year, like midterms or finals.

Other projects have included painting rocks and placing them all over campus, which Baresse said was fun to see on strangers’ Instagram stories after the rocks were placed.

Continuing to meet as a club during the pandemic was difficult, but Baresse has been doing individual challenges with her Sunny State members, such as placing Post-it Notes in random places all over campus like they did before the pandemic.

Megan Galvin, the historian of Sunny State, had a similar experience to Baresse.

Galvin (sophomore-plant sciences) was in search of a place where she would fit in as a freshman, and she connected with the officers of Sunny State and eventually became one herself.

“I was looking for friends because I was new, and thought about where… the best place [would] be, club-wise,” Galvin said. “A random act of kindness club seemed like the place where everyone would be super inviting and excited to be good people without being asked to. It just seemed like something I’d really like to be a part of.”

Galvin said she recognizes that giving out free candy to strangers is not a social norm.

Parents would gasp at the thought of taking candy from people their children do not know, but Sunny State tries to make students’ days happier, although there can be a few confused faces at the offer, according to Galvin.

Galvin said she would like to have more outdoor events in the future, especially at the Arboretum because she loves plants, and meeting over Zoom has been a challenge.

Sunny State brings happiness to its members, too, even though the purpose of the club is to bring joy to other people that may or may not be strangers.

“Everyone that’s in it just cares a lot about everybody else, and it’s just the most down to earth, comforting feeling to be around them,” Galvin said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE