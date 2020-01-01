While on the campaign trail, it’s important for politicians to gauge interest within many different demographics.

Visiting a large university campus like University Park, which is settled in the center of central Pennsylvania, is paramount for gaining a stronger following.

Presidential candidates have been visiting Penn State for decades, with increasing national attention on student voters in recent years. However, regardless of which party a candidate identifies with, there is always a large turn out when politicians visit campus — whether it’s supporters or protestors.

Hillary Clinton

The former First Lady, New York senator and Secretary of State has an ongoing history of visiting Penn State on behalf of her husband Bill Clinton and for her own political prospects.

On April 24, 1992, Clinton spoke on the steps of Old Main to campaign for her husband, Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton, and discussed issues that resonated with the student population.

"If you look at what has gone on in America in the last decade, it is clear that we have not had leadership willing to address the real problems," Clinton said in 1992. "Bill is the only candidate in this race who has consistently — from the beginning — talked about the need for a national educational policy.”

However, when Clinton returned to Penn State on April 20, 2008, she spoke for her own presidential campaign in Rec Hall.

During Clinton’s next presidential attempt in 2016, her vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine campaigned on her behalf in State College.

Joe Biden

Former Delaware Senator and Vice President Biden visited Penn State’s HUB-Robeson Center on Sept. 28, 2010 to voice his support for youth voters and influence youth voter turnout for the 2010 midterm elections.

During his visit, Biden was President Barack Obama’s vice president and was suspected to hold the position for Obama’s second-term.

The rally, which was entitled “Moving America Forward,” covered platforms including job creation, healthcare reform and student loan debt. Biden also acknowledged students for their political involvement in the 2008 general election.

“Your generation swept us into the White House,” Biden said at the event. “You, more than anyone else, have the power to help us like you did last time.”

As a current Democratic presidential hopeful, Biden has been considered one of the front runners thus far, polling at 14 percent, according to a Los Angeles Times poll conducted from Nov. 21 to 27. However, he has met his share of criticisms for his generational differences.

It is uncertain if Biden or his campaign will return to Penn State.

Bernie Sanders

Former Vermont Representative and current Vermont Senator Sanders spoke at his “A Future to Believe In” rally in Rec Hall on April 19, 2016. In the 2016 presidential cycle, Sanders was a frontrunner alongside Hillary Clinton.

One week prior to Pennsylvania’s primary, Sanders stopped at Penn State to garner student support and outline key platforms in his campaign, including tuition-free education, the wealth transfer in social classes and criminal justice reform.

In 2016, Sanders urged students to continue their college education and “think outside the box.”

“The major crises we face are not the crises themselves,” Sanders said. “It is the belief told to us every single day by the establishment, by the media, by Congress. ‘You can’t make change. This is the status quo. This is the way it is and this is the way it always will be. Doesn’t matter what you believe.’”

According to the Los Angeles Times poll, Sanders, who is running again, is leading the pack of candidates, polling ahead at 24 percent. Sanders’ platforms have remained steady in his current presidential campaign compared to his last, and he still remains criticized as “too radical.”

It is uncertain if Sanders will return to campus.

Beto O’Rourke

Former Democratic presidential candidate and Texas Representative O’Rourke stopped by the HUB for a meet and greet on March 19.

Being the first candidate of both parties to visit during the 2020 election, O’Rourke officially kicked off the election at Penn State. Since O’Rourke, no presidential candidates have visited campus to campaign for the 2020 elections.

“I come out of profound respect, hoping to get the best ideas, find out what’s most exciting and what gives folks the greatest cause for concern,” O’Rourke said at the event. “[I want to figure out how we can] build a coalition, the community, the movement, not just to win but to enact the change that we all want to see — that’s what brought me to Penn State today.”

O’Rourke tackled topics like stricter gun control legislation, climate change initiatives, immigration reform and universal healthcare, and also held a question-and-answer segment where he was questioned about whether he actually didn’t accept political action committee (PAC) donations.

Known for what he referred to as the “largest grassroots effort this country has ever seen,” O’Rourke struggled to gain leverage in the polls, polling steadily at 3 percent throughout his candidacy.

He dropped out of the presidential race on Nov. 1.