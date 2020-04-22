At around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the NBC Today Show ran a segment regarding President Donald Trump's clash with Harvard University.

Trump is demanding Harvard pay back relief money given to the university during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Where you stand on this issue is up for debate. Something not up for debate however is the fact that a clip of Old Main was flashed during the segment. Old Main is not, in fact, on the Harvard University campus — although I am sure there members of the Harvard Crimson who'd like to have that beauty on their campus.

Members of the Penn State community took to Twitter to point out the blunder.

NBC Today show runs a picture of Penn State's Old Main building during a story on Harvard University. Close enough. pic.twitter.com/db3fxEsCfS — J.T. (@JohnT41845158) April 22, 2020

John T is correct. Old Main is close enough to Harvard. Just a mere 435 mile trek across two states.

The incident prompted a response from the university.

Penn State has contacted the @TODAYshow regarding this error. — Penn State (@penn_state) April 22, 2020

Some Twitter users saw an opportunity to take a shot at some team Jim Harbaugh coaches.

michigan is doubtlessly furious the big ten school put up for a story about harvard wasn't them...https://t.co/l50hjgqA6G — M1EK D (@mdahmus) April 22, 2020

Others realized that Penn State grads may actually have two degrees after the mixup.

BREAKING: We all now have degrees from Harvard AND Penn State at once https://t.co/n9CjmzMGPO — Tyler Zulli (@TylerZulli) April 22, 2020

Some found humor in contextualizing what Penn State is the Harvard of.

Well, Penn State is the Harvard of ... central Pennsylvania. https://t.co/k97DS5ZEBZ — Kevin Gorman (@KevinGormanPGH) April 22, 2020

In case you need to find further humor in all this, Harvard's motto is "Veritas" which translates from the Latin to "Truth." Used in a sentence: It is a truth that Old Main is a part of Harvard University.