Penn State students who planned on traveling to Italy and Japan for spring semester embedded programs might be disappointed to hear these trips are no longer happening.

According to Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers, short-term faculty-led programs have been cancelled.

“In Italy and Japan, short-term faculty-led courses have been canceled due to logistical disruptions and limited travel availability, which was hindering the University’s ability to achieve the educational objectives of the programs,” Powers said via email.

Penn State has already prohibited university-affiliated travel to China and South Korea.

The university is assisting students with chronic diseases in CDC Level-2 Advisory countries, according to Powers.

Powers said the university based these decisions off of recommendations from the State Department, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the United HealthCare Global World Watch Intelligence Database.

“We understand there is a lot of concern and conflicting information circulating about the coronavirus and international travel,” Powers said. “As the safety of all students, faculty and staff traveling internationally is a priority, Penn State officials have been in direct contact with Penn State travelers to provide the latest information from the University and health agencies.”

Powers said information regarding cancellations can be found here and Penn State will continue to update on the situation and future cancellations.

