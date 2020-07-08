Many students were excited after Penn State announced campus would reopen for the fall semester to offer students in-person classes. However, as more class locations convert from on-campus locations to “ZOOM” on LionPATH schedules, students are becoming unsure about the semester.

The university is aiming to have professors decide by July 15 whether they will hold their classes in person or online for the fall semester. Coronavirus cases across the county have again begun to increase dramatically, which has coincided with an increasing number of classes moving to a remote format.

Caitlin Allen said she was initially “confused” after learning that many classes were moving to Zoom, adding that she thought she had misread the headline of the original Penn State announcement. She said she will be taking all of her classes online in the fall, one being a lab.

“It didn’t make sense to me why you would pay all this money to be on campus if you’re just going to be staring at a computer screen,” Allen (senior-biology) said.

The change has caused Allen to reflect on the cost of tuition and housing at the university. Allen said she planned to live on campus for her final year, but will be spending her first semester at home because she “can’t justify” paying the full price for “a tiny room.”

It remains uncertain how the university will be handling tuition costs for hybrid classes or a fully remote semester, though there has been no claim by the university that prices will be lowered for Zoom classes. Allen said Penn State should consider adjusting the cost of classes that have moved to an online format.

“It just doesn’t make sense to pay that high tuition rate,” Allen said. “If you’re paying to have a hands-on experience with the professors where you’re learning in a group environment and now you’re going to be home behind a computer, that doesn’t have the same worth. It just doesn’t.”

Allen considered taking a gap year because she has concerns about how online classes will affect her learning during her last year at Penn State. Allen said she had difficulty retaining information throughout the end of the spring semester.

“I didn’t really see the point in doing anything,” Allen said.

Incoming freshmen have concerns about how Zoom classes could affect their experience at the university as well. Cade Miller was excited for the opportunity to get involved on campus after being very active in extracurriculars in high school. And after a bumpy end to his senior year, Miller (freshman-journalism) hoped he would have a better start to college.

“I was ready to meet people. I was ready to meet the higher-ups so I could somehow get an amazing job in the future,” Miller said. “Now, I can’t even meet my communications professor in person.”

Miller said he’s been waiting to come to Penn State for most of his life after growing up watching Penn State football. Despite missing out on a hands-on first semester, he said he doesn’t mind taking classes from his dorm room.

“I would much rather get the coronavirus at Penn State and then be forced to go home than stay at home and then get the coronavirus,” Miller said. “I’ve been waiting for this since I was literally born.”

The hybrid model has also sparked some concern among students. Joshua Larson said “splitting” classes between in-person and remote instruction will force students to potentially risk their education for their health.

However, Larson (freshman-biology) said “there’s no perfect way to handle it.”

Larson said the shift was a “shock” to him, and he is currently unsure of how he will move forward in terms of housing. With four out of his six classes already on Zoom, Larson said he’s waiting until a final call is made on all of his classes before deciding to stay home.

Like Miller, Larson expressed concerns for how Zoom classes would affect his freshman year experience — especially if he makes the decision to stay home for the semester.

“The college experience… isn’t just what you learn in the classroom, it’s also what you learn by living on your own for the first time,” Larson said.

Whether he learns from home or on-campus, Larson may consider pushing back a few classes to a later semester. Larson scheduled a lab for the fall, but said a potential online class wouldn’t give him the same practical knowledge as a hands-on course.

Allen has the same concerns, though with professional opportunities she said she will miss out on her senior year. Allen said she won’t have the chance to do lab research, which may put her behind following graduation.

Without the on-campus experience they will be paying for, many students hope to see their tuition rates adjusted accordingly.

“I can’t imagine that if you ask any of the professors, or most of the students,” Allen said, “that they think [a switch to Zoom learning] is a good idea.”