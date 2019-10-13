Prior to the start the 19th annual THON 5K, the energy outside the Bryce Jordan Center was vibrant early on, with line dance practices, Four Diamonds children playing, and committees and organizations preparing for the upcoming Fun Run.

The full 5K consisted of a course throughout campus, accompanied by balloons and water stations to keep participants energized in the Fun Run/Walk.

Previous to the 5K was the Kids Race — a shorter, quick dash for children to run.

For special events director Emily Dalo, her day started at 5:30 a.m. as she prepared for one of the first larger THON events of the year.

Dalo (senior-biobehavioral health) was able to see the event form because of her early wake up call, and she emphasized the excitement as she saw the turnout of families and participants at the BJC.

“When we walked here [in the morning] with just tents and folded tables, we knew we had to put our heads down and get to work,” she said.

By the start of the race, the event’s circus theme was apparent with popcorn, balloons and an airbrush tattoo station, all sponsored by PNC Bank.

Dalo said they tied in the idea “dare to be extraordinary,” supporting individuality and uniqueness.

There was also a THON raffle that gave participants the chance to buy raffle tickets to win a Penn State jersey signed by Kevin Jonas. Local cover band The Brass Cadillacs also performed after the race.

The THON 5K is open to walk or run, and the Fun Run started at 11:30 a.m., when individuals could run competitively or walk with their families and organizations for fun.

In relation to THON’s recent announcement to the theme of THON 2020, “Journey Together,”

Dalo said she keeps the theme in mind when planning events like the 5K.

“I think an event like this is exactly what embodies that theme,” she said. “THON is not just a weekend in February — it is a yearlong effort that [continues] every year and I think events like this shows that journey we take together as a THON community.”

Alexsey Bennington said she came to the 5K with club water polo and the THON OPPerations committee, but has a drastically different THON experience this year — as she is now here to support the 5K with her family as a past Four Diamonds funding recipient herself.

In her sophomore year at Penn State, Bennington (junior-nursing) was diagnosed with lymphoma and treated at Hershey Medical Center for several months. Four Diamonds covered the expenses that her insurance did not cover.

“Last year I ran the 5K for the first time three months post-chemo, so that was very exciting to do and be able finish the 5K,” she said.

This year, Bennington is focusing on the importance of blood donations. She and her supporters wore matching t-shirts that say, “FIGHT CANCER, donate blood.”

Involved in THON with the Student Nursing Association during her freshmen year, she never thought of how drastically her THON experience would change her junior year.

“I never thought I would be on the receiving end of all THON’s support,” she said. “I’m really excited to experience THON with a new perspective on being on the receiving end and impacting my family.”

Brianna Barker is involved with THON family relations, with a public relation liaison.

In her committee, Barker (senior–science and telecommunications) and other members focus on running the family tents, helping with registration and keeping in contact with Four Diamonds families about upcoming events.

Barker was previously a photographer for THON, so this is her first year developing direct relationships with families, as she now facilitates interviews with Four Diamonds families.

“In phone calls with families, you get to hear every little detail of what they are going through and it brings you closer to the cause of why we’re doing this and why we put in the hard work,” she said.

Barker said she enjoys being able to see the growth and effect of THON on Four Diamonds families as children get older.

Andrew Parks attended the 5K with his fraternity Phi Gamma Delta. Parks and other members involved were supposed to see their THON family at the 5K, but the family was not able to attend.

“Instead we are running with Sigma Kappa, promoting relations and doing events with each other, doing a barbecue at the house after the race to get everyone thinking about THON and what is upcoming,” Parks (junior-electrical engineering) said.

Parks said they recently went to a trampoline park in Harrisburg with their THON family, wanting to maintain contact and relationship with the family throughout the year.

“Since we see them as often as we do, they are always in the back of our heads,” he said.” “It makes us that much more motivated to come to events like this,” he said.

The THON 5K is just one of the larger events leading up to THON. Still to come is 100 Days ‘Til THON on Nov. 13, 2019 and the Family Carnival on Dec. 8, 2019.