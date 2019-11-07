Growing up in the 2000s is something most current Penn State students experienced. From frosted tips to cargo shorts to Nintendo DS’s, the decade was full of trends some consider great — and others consider terrible.

Regardless, looking back may offer fond memories of who students used to be.

Jeryx De Guzman’s favorite trend from the early 2000s was messenger bags — a large, sack-like bag that went over one shoulder.

“I remember how important it was to only have one strap on your backpack, or at least only use one. It always looked amazing,” Guzman (freshman-communication sciences and disorders) said.

Guzman stopped using the bag because of the stress it put on his back.

“I don’t participate in that trend anymore because it would hurt my back. Messenger bags weren’t great on my shoulders or my posture,” Guzman said. “I would typically pick my health over something as unimportant as a bag.”

He said he doesn’t believe — or hope — that a comeback for the trend will occur.

“This generation has handled dropping things that are bad for their health much better than previous generations do,” Guzman said.

Jordan Striebig was a fan of the popular “Justice” clothes, but let go of the iconic look a while ago.

“I grew out of it and realized it was kind of corny,” Striebig (freshman-political science) said.

Justice is a clothing brand oriented toward tween girls. The trendy clothes appealed to her because of their bright and flashy appearance.

“I thought the sparkly clothes were so cute and pretty,” Striebig said.

As far as comebacks go, she doesn’t have too much confidence in a return.

“I think Justice is pretty much over now,” Striebig said, “but then again, with Jojo Siwa being a thing, maybe not.”

Leah Jardel said the trend she misses is “Heelys”, the lovable shoes with wheels on the bottom.

“When I was younger, I held seven lemonade stands over the summer, just to save up for Heelys,” Jardel (freshman-broadcast journalism) said.

When she finally bought the shoes, however, she struggled to get the hang of them.

“I could never figure out how to wheel around, so I would have to pull the wheel out and put the flat block in, so they were not Heelys, they were flatty’s,” Jardel said.

Jardel has zero hope for a Heelys comeback, even after a few pairs have been spotted by her around the Penn State campus. Although she said she believes they are practical, she believes their time has passed.

“At this point, Heelys won’t make a comeback because the generation that was driving around in them is now out there driving behind the wheel,” Jardel said.

In contrast, Madison Stewart said she believes the early 2000s have never quite left her.

“I feel like I’m still stuck in the 2000s, to be honest. I loved and vividly remember the chokers and halter tops with a weird pair of jeans,” Stewart (freshman-biomedical engineering) said.

Now in college, she sees style as fluid and notices old gems returning back.

“Style is just a complete evolution. Going into college I know personally I’m still evolving, and so is what’s in and out,” Stewart said. “Old trends get recycled like the halter tops and cargo pants.”

However, Stewart was adamant there are some trends she will never go back to.

“Never will I ever wear low rise jeans again, because that straight up should have never been a thing and I pray it never is again,” Stewart said. “Chokers were making a comeback for a while, but now it’s subsiding a bit. Jean jackets, halter tops, cargo pants are all making good comebacks, and I feel like they’re here for good.”