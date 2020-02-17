Cases of the coronavirus have continued to increase, causing fear among people around the world.

As the sickness spreads, it hits close to home and impacts Chinese students at Penn State.

When Penn State student Rui Bai heard about the coronavirus spreading in Wuhan, she said her passion in philanthropy led to her organizing a fundraiser with the Chinese Students and Scholars Association (CSSA) to aid the hospitals that are helping to fight the spread of the deadly virus.

“It’s heartbreaking to find out that a lot of nurses and doctors are infected because they don’t have proper supplies to protect them,” Bai (senior-accounting) said. “A doctor without a respirator or proper protection is like a soldier without armor.”

Bai is an international student from China who has been in the United States for the past eight years. As the THON chair for CSSA, Bai is in charge of various fundraising events held by the organization.

The fundraiser, titled “PSU CSSA Benefitting Wuhan,” raised $9,285 so far. With the help of University Health Services, the organization purchased and shipped 1,000 respirators to the Wuhan Hanyang Hospital in China.

“We were so worried that the supplies weren’t going to make it to the hospital, but we just got the news that they arrived [Wednesday] morning and are being used,” Bai said. “We can’t help anyone, but we’re trying our best.”

Bai said if students want to help, they should do so by donating to organizations such as CSSA as opposed to purchasing and shipping out supplies on their own.

She said when the organization wants to send medical supplies, it sends a link and description to the hospital for approval.

“We don’t encourage students to buy and send stuff to hospitals directly because a lot of the medical supplies that are available right now aren’t qualified or are expired, so the hospitals won’t accept it,” Bai said.

Many people feel that the spread of the coronavirus and the media coverage surrounding it has caused a surge in racist attitudes toward Chinese individuals. In the past month, Chinese people have faced various acts of violence and hate on American soil.

On Feb. 5, the New York Post reported a Chinese woman was attacked at a subway station, being verbally abused and called “diseased.”

Wenqin Gan, a Chinese Penn State student, said these incidences of violence made him angry and led him to stand outside of Pattee and Paterno Library with a sign that read, “Racism is the most dangerous virus.”

“People always think these contagious viruses, such as the coronavirus, are the danger, but we ignore how racism is more dangerous and contagious,” Gan (junior-computational data science) said. “Even if someone isn’t racist, if they are exposed to a group of racist people, they can start to act the same way.”

Gan hasn’t seen acts of violence or hate on Penn State’s campus, but said people still make comments that reveal racist attitudes toward Chinese students.

“I hear jokes like the ones you see on social media,” Gan said. “A lot of people say those things and it doesn’t make me feel good.”

In addition to being treated differently by their peers, Chinese students’ travel back home is limited by the virus.

The United States Travel Advisory listed China under a “Level 4” category, meaning U.S. citizens are advised not to travel there, and that if they do, they should be prepared for travel restrictions.

“I don’t think a lot of Chinese students here are directly impacted, but I’m sure they’re concerned about their family and friends back in China, and we also probably won’t be able to go home anytime soon,” Gan said.

Bai typically returns to China for the summer, but said that she will probably stay in the United States this year to avoid the possibility of being stuck in China.

“As international students, we typically go back to China for the summer and spend time with family,” Bai said. “For me, I will probably choose not to take the risk that I can’t return to the U.S., so I’ll be staying in the states if the issue isn’t solved.”

Penn State students abroad are feeling the impacts, as well. Jiahao Yan, a Penn State student from Shanghai, is currently studying abroad in the Netherlands.

“At public places in the Netherlands there have been occasions where I do feel that I’m being treated differently,” Yan (junior-philosophy) said. “It mostly comes from the older population, and some professors have asked me about it in front of my entire class, which is very uncomfortable.”

Yan said that he wouldn’t call his experiences “racist” — but he has noticed things to be a bit off.

“I definitely sense a degree of paranoia from the looks I get in public,” Yan said. “There is a lot of scary info coming from the news, but it’s a bit excessive in my opinion as the situation is quite contained still outside of China.”

Yan said he thinks people don’t realize that “statistically, the virus is less deadly than the common flu” and that a lot of the fear is driven by the media’s extensive coverage, which he described as “blown out of proportion.”

Chinese student Lia Warbuton was born and raised in Pittsburgh, but has family in China. She has also heard about discrimination of Chinese students abroad from her grandmother who lives in London.

She said her grandmother said, “Chinese students have been experiencing people yelling at them to go back to their countries.”

“I know that other students in the states, not just at Penn State, have been discriminated against and have experienced harassment,” Warbuton said. “People have been using the virus as an excuse to be racist and it’s not okay.”

When she first heard about the coronavirus and its dangers, she said she was afraid for the people in China.

“I was scared,” Warbuton (freshman-marketing) said. “I have family in China, some of whom are on the older side, so I was afraid they would get sick and die. Many Chinese students can’t go home so they’re worried about their friends and family back in China”

When Warbuton saw Gan outside the Paterno and Pattee Library with his sign, she joined him and brought her own sign that said, “Isolate the virus, not the people.”

“I stood out there to bring awareness to the problem and to help the Chinese people understand that they have supporters here, too,” Warbuton said.

