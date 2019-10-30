With Halloween quickly approaching, students across Penn State are rushing to find a costume for cheap. Many students are looking to find a balance between creativity, affordability and comfort with their Halloween costume – or costumes for the more ambitious.

However, the busy lifestyle many Penn State students lead through juggling classes, organizations, a job or internship leads a large majority of students to be suddenly shocked by how quickly Halloween arrived, because they haven’t considered costume ideas to go out in.

Some students like Joe Davis hadn’t yet decided on a costume.

“[I’ll probably use] whatever I have lying around, or whatever’s cheap,” Davis (senior- computer engineering) said. “Probably like a greaser or something.”

Other students like Hai Doan are still unsure of if they will need a Halloween costume, depending on if she decides to go out for Halloweekend or not. She said she is busy with exams, so that may sway her decision.

“If I have a squad, yeah I’ll go,” Doan (sophomore- biomedical engineering) said.

She plans on crafting a costume based on the new movie “Joker” if she decides to dress up. She said she knows this costume will be difficult, but she liked the movie too much to not attempt it.

There are some stores downtown that are close to campus, affordable, and contain a wide variety of Halloween costumes. McLanahan’s Penn State Room not only carries a plethora of Penn State gear, but also has a small, diverse costume section.

Dovile Drozdovaite was an exercise trainer from the 1980s last weekend. However, it was not last-minute in the slightest.

“I had an 80s themed party for my birthday,” Drozdovaite (senior- computer engineering) said. “I’ve planned it since August.”

But, Drozdovaite is not a stranger to quickly putting together costumes, even though her costume this year was carefully planned.

“I did a last-minute costume last year. I was Cruella de Vil,” Drozdovaite said.

She used a previously owned a black dress and white scarf, and she purchased a white wig that she made half black and half white.

Moreover, there are many other stores scattered across College Avenue that specialize in cheap Penn State apparel. This leads to multiple opportunities, like purchasing a classic “Penn State Mom” or “Penn State Dad” t-shirt and imitating one’s Penn-State-loving parents as a costume.

For costumes that cannot be purchased in a conventional Halloween section, or are not subtle digs at Penn State parents, other stores downtown specialize in affordable, more basic women’s clothing that can be inventively crafted into a quick costume. Some of these stores are Connections and Metro.

McLanahan’s also provides a makeup section which can spark some students’ creativity in creating vibrant looks or gory, detailed makeup. Students who are more passionate about Halloween like Emma Sirken utilized resources like these. Sirken (freshman- psychology) has four costumes planned for the weekend, which include a butterfly, a lifeguard, a vampire and Kylie Jenner.

She purchased fake blood, fangs and a butterfly face decal for her costumes. Additionally, she recently bought a baby to pose as Kylie’s daughter Stormi. Other than these purchases, she mostly used items she already had.

“Halloween’s my favorite holiday, so I’ve been thinking about it for like a month,” Sirken said.