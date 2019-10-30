From 8:00 a.m.’s, midterms and 15-page final essays, there are plenty of things to fill the nightmares of Penn State students.

Laura Turnitza is traumatized by all sorts of aviaries due to a childhood experience.

“Personally, I’m afraid of birds just because I got attacked by one when I was younger,” Turnitza (sophomore- enterprise risk management) said.

“I have a very bad fear drowning,” Vincenzo Tavella (junior- industrial engineering) added. Other recurring phobias were snakes, spiders and heights.

Kyle Quinn has a phobia of eight-legged arachnids.

“Spiders [scare me],” Quinn (freshman- aerospace engineering) said.

Jake Donovan expressed a similar fear.

“I used to be afraid of needles, but not as much anymore,” Donovan (freshman- atmospheric science and meteorology) said. “And then snakes kind of creep me out now.”

Andrew Fox explained his fear of all sorts of creepy-crawlies.

“Spiders are weird. Snakes are weird. Anything that has a weird amount of legs,” Fox (junior-mechanical engineering) said.

Blake Kosor and John Fedorek discussed their fears, and lack thereof.

Kosor (senior- mechanical engineering) said he is “scared of centipedes,” while Fedorek (senior- mechanical engineering) responded to Kosor saying, “You’re scared of centipedes?”

Fedorek followed up by saying that he is “not really scared of anything.”

Ethan Zerbe is another student who said he is not really scared of anything.

“I definitely don’t have any phobias… I mean I’m not really super fearful of anything in particular, I guess. I’m not really scared of spiders or heights or anything like that.” Zerbe (senior- telecommunications) said.

While many students shared fears of bugs, snakes and more, Shouyu Huang has probably the most tangible fear of all — his dad.

“My father,” Huang said. “[He asks things] like, ‘What are your grades?’ or ‘How’s your school-life?’ so he scares me a little bit.”