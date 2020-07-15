Penn State officially owns the phrase "We Are Penn State" after filing a request in Nov. 2019 to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

As of June 30, the trademark may be applied to educational services, hats and shirts, according to the USPTO database.

The trademark is limited to the use of "We Are" when attached to "Penn State."

Penn State also owns trademarks on the phrase "Happy Valley."

