Schuyler Bailar, the first transgender NCAA Division I athlete, spoke to students on Wednesday about his transition from female to male, his struggle with mental illness and his experiences in Division I sports as a transgender swimmer.

The University Park Undergraduate Association and the Student Programming Association collaborated to bring Bailar to campus for Mental Health and Wellness Week.

The event began with an introduction by chair of UPUA’s Student Life Committee Jacob Klipstein, who discussed Bailar’s numerous accolades in swimming, academics and advocacy.

Klipstein said Bailar was an impressive swimmer from a young age. At 15-years-old, he was one of the top 20 swimmers in the country for his age. In high school, he achieved two all-American designations, was a member of the record holding medley relay team at the 2013 national championships for ages 15 to 18, and was avidly recruited by Ivy League universities.

Along with being the first openly transgender athlete to compete on an NCAA Division I men’s team, Bailar experienced his share of hardships, from the potential loss of swimming accomplishments to struggles with mental illness.

To start off a serious lecture on a lighthearted note, Bailar shared photos and fun facts from his childhood. Photos included him sporting "fashion fails" like butt pads while skateboarding and a mohawk spiked up with Elmer’s glue. He also showed photos of himself throughout his swimming career, joking “clearly I’m not a land animal.”

It wasn’t until high school — when Bailar started to face gender stereotypes and discrimination in high school — that he changed his boyish style and hobbies to conform to societal norms. He tried to wear makeup, grow out his hair and dress “girly.”

“I was never girl enough to be a real girl, and I was never boy enough to be a real boy,” Bailar said. “So I existed in this in between space.”

In the middle of Bailar’s high school career, he fractured three vertebrae in his spine in a biking accident, which prevented him from swimming, which he described as his only distraction and “his vice.”

With a broken back and seemingly broken dreams of swimming at the collegiate level, he began struggling with depression, an eating disorder and self harm. At this point, he began to realize “success wasn’t helping his misery,” and began to see a therapist.

After his therapist feared his injury and academics would worsen if he didn’t seek further help, Bailar went to the Oliver-Pyatt treatment centers in Miami, Florida for eating disorder rehabilitation.

Bailar began to come out as a lesbian woman during his senior year of high school. That same year, he had a 4.0 GPA and was swimming the fastest he ever had, with offers from Harvard, Yale, Dartmouth, Columbia and Princeton.

However, despite outward success, he was still facing internal struggles.

“I felt so sad, so lost, so disconnected all the time. But instead of taking the time to really figure out what that meant, I said, ‘You know what? I’m getting As. I’m getting gold medals. What does it matter if I’m miserable?’” Bailar said. “But it did matter.”

Bailar decided to pursue his education and swimming career at Harvard University.

He stayed as a resident at Oliver-Pyatt the summer before his freshman year of college, while keeping in close contact with his family and Harvard swimming coach.

It was while he was at Oliver-Pyatt that he said he discovered he was a transgender man.

Bailar was hesitant to tell his Harvard coach about his transition, but said his coach was more supportive than he could have imagined.

“I’d been recruited to swim for Harvard women's swim team, and gender is really important in sports. Especially in swimming where there isn’t any sort of gender neutrality behind which you can hide,” Bailar said. “There isn’t any t-shirt and shorts, t-shirt and pants, uniform. You’re wearing a tiny little speedo or a one piece women’s suit.

After the Harvard men's and women's coaches talked, Bailar was given the opportunity to choose which team he would compete on at his own pace. During a bonding weekend with Harvard’s swimming and diving teams, he was welcomed to spend time with both teams.

Soon, he had to decide which team he wanted to compete with.

“[The women's coach] called me into her office and said, ‘Schuyler, I think you know what you want,’” Bailar said. “‘The reality is that you're standing at the edge of a cliff, but you actually have a safety harness on, and you just need to jump… I think the reality is your heart knows, and we’re all just waiting for your mind to catch up. So take that jump. Take that risk.’”

After receiving a mastectomy and bonding with the men’s team over what they would refer to as his “shark bite,” he decided to join the men’s team.

Hesitance continued to follow Bailar until the first home meet of his freshman season. A pre-meet ritual helped him realize that this all was the same 25 yard pool, same breaststroke, same 100 yard race — the same real him, he said.

After Bailar finished his Penn State lecture, a question and answer portion began, in which he spoke about inclusivity in sports, hormones in the NCAA, the community he could rely on during his struggles, and the ups and downs of having an eating disorder as an athlete.

Bailar then promoted his short story published in the anthology Fresh Ink and his merchandise, of which proceeds go to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing suicide in the LGBTQ community.

Student Brianna Gango attended the event along with her friends to show support for the LGBTQ community, which she identifies with. She said Bailar’s words on mental health moved her.

“It definitely helps meeting someone that has gone through this, and how it affected him as an athlete and as a person in general,” Gango (freshman-psychology and women's, gender, and sexuality studies) said.

Klipstein (junior-political science and history) said something UPUA wanted to showcase during this year’s Mental Health and Wellness Week was a diverse group of mental health stories.

“Even if it’s not your exact mental health story, everybody is struggling at some point in time, and it’s important to have stories like these that resonate with vast audiences, but maybe [demonstrate] a different take on mental health than you’ve ever seen before," Klipstein said.