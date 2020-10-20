In such a politically polarizing time, news media and journalists have received both praise for hard-hitting stories and criticism for perceived bias and lack of neutrality.

Many public polls show an overall lack of trust in news media, with claims that journalists push their own agendas forward, mislead the public and are too partisan.

Curt Chandler, an associate teaching professor in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, said that for journalists to regain some of the public’s trust, they have to be active in the open for people to observe.

“It is up to journalists to be out in the community where people can see us and get a sense of what we do,” Chandler said. “I think part of it is that we need to be very aware of how people see us, and how that process looks like, and that they understand what we are trying to accomplish.”

Chandler said a lot of the responsibility to people's negative attitudes toward news media and journalism falls on national leaders who spread disinformation.

“I think it would make a big difference if our national leadership wasn't making stuff up at an unprecedented scale and trying to muddy the waters all of the time,” Chandler said. “I don't think of myself as a very political person, but I am very sensitive to where people get information from when they try to feed it to me.”

Chandler said finding reliable information from news is vital to electing politicians, and that news media plays a huge role in that process.

“It's important that you can find information that you can trust, so that as a citizen I can vote for politicians that will do the right thing,” Chandler said.

Student Holly Gianatassio said one of the problems is that headlines rely on sensationalism.

“I think some sources are better than others, but I think the real problem lies in fear mongering,” Gianatassio (sophomore-advertising and public relations) said. “Almost all news sources write articles to catch attention more than actually inform the general public of the facts.”

Gianatassio said that the media can also feel quite overwhelming at times.

“I have a hard time knowing which [sources] to trust,” Gianatassio said. “I also feel overwhelmed by the influx of information we have access to now because of technology.”

Gianatassio said that it is hard to see the news media and journalism winning back some of the public's trust at the moment.

“I would think [the media would] need to start writing stories for the people and not for the corporations, organizations and lobby groups that fund them,” Gianatassio said.

Shreya Venkatraman said the media is not focused on addressing important issues, unless it is a hot topic at the moment.

“I think that journalists tend to write about whatever is popular instead of what is important,” Venkatraman (sophomore-marketing) said.

Venkatraman said that individual journalists need to stay more impartial when writing stories, especially ones prone to partisanship.

“Although each journalist has their own point of view that they try not to show in their writing, a lot of the time, especially in politics, it can come across,” Venkatraman said. “They definitely don’t treat each person or issue the same.”

Venkatraman said that by sticking to facts, media outlets can improve in the eyes of the public.

Bijan Boroumand said he sees journalism as vital to communities.

“It is incredibly important to maintain a healthy society,” Boroumand (junior-computer science) said. “As long as it is truly journalism, fact-checking and removing bias in reporting, then it can only benefit and educate people in current affairs.”

Boroumand said that media bias exists, but isn’t always a bad thing.

“MSNBC and Fox News leaning left and right, respectively, is bias that corrupts journalism, while on the other hand the emotional bias in reporting tragedies is a good form of bias,” Boroumand said. “The difference in these biases is that the former polarizes the American people, and the latter allows everyone to come together.”

Boroumand said that some reporters drop their journalistic integrity when covering a story.

“News media is a very powerful tool, and I feel a lot of news sources literally sell their integrity to get views that generate profit, which is deeply concerning,” Boroumand said.

Boroumand added that he watches news for information, not to listen to persuasion.

“I don’t want news outlets to try to persuade me to vote for a certain candidate, that’s not why I’m watching,” Boroumand said. “I’m watching so I can get the information to make my own assessment, which is why I’d like the focus to be on the arguments, rather than persuading viewers.”