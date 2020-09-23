How many Penn State students are actively checking every message delivered to their email inbox? And how many of those students have taken advantage of the virtual opportunities to speak with their advisers?

Danielle Bye has been talking to her adviser every month or two since she transferred from Penn State Altoona, depending on her adviser to keep her on track to ensure she graduates on time.

“Being a transfer student from the Altoona campus has been difficult. My first adviser [at Altoona] was overlooking the whole college of human development and family studies and didn't really know much about my major and the criteria I needed,” Bye (senior-nutritional science) said. “[Turns out] I took some classes I really didn't need.”

Her slightly chaotic time at Altoona put her a bit off track, requiring her to overload on credits in order to graduate from University Park on time, she said.

However, Bye said her experience with advisers improved immensely once she transferred to University Park, where her adviser now has a better understanding of her requirements.

Still, she has found herself as one of many students in need of help from an adviser, making it difficult to keep up consistent communication.

“Even up here, it's hard to stay in contact with [my adviser] and get a legitimate answer,” Bye said. “I think [Penn State needs] more advisers… I also think that they should be aware of changes within the major and make sure students know and continue to stay on track to ensure they can graduate in four years.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Meet the Penn State professors who made the Nittany Lion Shrine’s mask The Nittany Lion upgraded its look earlier this fall to encourage students to help slow the …

Meredith Kelly is a double major, so she tends to bounce between both of her advisers.

Kelly (sophomore-biology and Spanish) hopes to study abroad in Spain, so she said organization and planning are essential, making her relationship with her advisers extremely important.

The most stressful part of having two advisers, Kelly said, is when their advice clashes, leaving the responsibility to navigate the advice on her.

“Sometimes it is hard to have conflicting opinions from both advisers and I [end up having] to make my own academic decisions based on what I think is best for me,” she said.

“They like when I make the decisions. They help to guide me, but they want me to do what I please, even if it is harder.”

Considering the university is so large, Kelly said Penn State’s advisers do a good job of building and maintaining relationships with students, and commends them for their ability to have a “personal impact.”

Bridget DiCamillo has had positive experiences with her adviser, who she used to see multiple times a semester before the era of Zoom.

Now, she said they communicate primarily through email about issues regarding her schedule.

“Whenever I'm stuck in a stressful situation with classes, she is always there to help and makes it work,” DiCamillo said (senior-recreation, park and tourism management). “I am in a smaller major and see my adviser a lot, and she always solves the problem. She [even] provides snacks… She's easy to talk to and [is] very helpful.”

Penn State Division of Undergraduate Studies adviser Diana Leach said a successful relationship between an adviser and a student is centered on teamwork.

“Like any successful relationship, these are built on trust, confidence, trial and error, and teamwork. They are reciprocal in nature and take effort,” Leach said. “Since regular contact [is] not mandatory for all students at the university, it is the relationship built between adviser and advisee that will keep the door to this vital resource open.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Leach said as an adviser for one of the most expansive programs at Penn State, her job is not easy, and it's certainly not a task for everyone.

Despite her workload, however, she said her passion for helping students keeps her motivated to juggle her students and work.

“Managing a roster of a few hundred students each semester can be challenging, but that is why you must truly love what you do in order to give each student the attention and support they need and deserve,” Leach said. “Fortunately, advising is what keeps me ticking.”

Leach describes her experience as a DUS adviser as “among the most fulfilling experiences of my lifetime” and considers advising to be her “true calling.”

Bye has some advice of her own for other Penn State students.

“Stay on top of your advisers, and try to follow the recommended academic plan as best as possible,” Bye said. “Also, don't be afraid to ask teachers for help as well.”