As professors and private citizens, Penn State faculty members have to contend with both their professional responsibilities and personal beliefs when presenting themselves online.

In the past few years, both tenured and untenured professors at national universities have come under fire — or even lost their jobs — for saying what they think.

“Colleges and universities, like any other institution, do not exist in a vacuum,” professor Timeka Tounsel, a Penn State assistant professor of African American studies and media studies, said via email. “They shape and are shaped by the culture in which they exist. In an ideal world faculty, once they have been granted tenure, can share ideas that do not align with dominant political leanings without fear of being fired. But we do not live in an ideal world.”

While Penn State has policies that protect faculty members’ rights to free speech, gray areas of what can be said in and out of classrooms continue to grow.

Professors’ free speech nationally

Professors Steven Salaita, Nancy Shurtz, and, most recently, Asheen Phancey are educators at universities who have been fired for voicing their political opinions.

Both Salaita and Schurtz had tenure.

Whether it be for posting anti-Israel tweets, using blackface as a costume at an off-campus Halloween party, or posting a joke that Iran’s supreme leader should “tweet a list of 52 sites of beloved American cultural heritage that he would bomb” in response to President Donald Trump, these professors were all dismissed for speaking or acting in settings which were not explicitly university-affiliated.

Facing the current partisan nation, higher education institutions have had to grapple with where — or whether — to draw the line on free speech, with some people arguing that universities should fire professors who post “offensive” material online.

University of Pennsylvania law professor Amy Wax’s statements made headlines when she claimed America “will be better off with more whites and fewer nonwhites” during a 2019 panel on immigration at the inaugural National Conservatism Conference in Washington, D.C. Penn students wanted Wax gone in order to “create an environment that is inclusive.”

Wax's comments were condemned by the university and she was suspended, but not fired.

At Penn State

A professional position — especially one in academia — can serve as a restriction in a person’s ability to communicate their ideas. This is also relevant for faculty members’ positions at Penn State.

“The principle of academic freedom in teaching and research is of fundamental importance to a university, and brings with it accompanying responsibilities on all sides,” Kathy Bieschke, Penn State vice provost for faculty affairs, said via email. “Penn State fully supports the tenet of academic freedom, and promotes an atmosphere where uncomfortable and complex topics can be explored with mutual respect.”

Bieschke’s statement — and the expectation that all sides need to shoulder academic freedom responsibly — may suggest that mutual respect must be maintained when discussing nuanced and controversial topics related to a university’s ideals.

However, the reality of free speech ideals can be challenged by today’s seemingly polarized society.

“I think that a divided political system in which, if you violate the precepts of one group that the solution is firing that person, and banning them from society, that seems extreme,” Curt Chandler, assistant teaching professor of journalism, said. “On the other hand, if you’re trusting people to educate young people who are exploring the world and forming the basis that they’re going to live the rest of their lives on, you would like them to also be responsible adults. I think that asking people to be responsible adults is not unreasonable.”

Penn State’s policy AD92 also states that, as private citizens, faculty members are allowed to exercise their rights however they wish. Just as it does in classrooms, according to university policy AC47, the seemingly generalized nature of acting reasonably comes into play outside of classrooms.

“[Professors] determine the amount and character of the work they do outside their institution with due regard to their paramount responsibilities within it,” university policy AC47 reads. “When considering the interruption or termination of their service, they recognize the effect of this decision upon the programs of the institution and give due notice of their intentions.”

Academic freedom, by Biescke’s definition, “is to create an environment in which learning and research can flourish without fear of retribution.” However, in today’s polarized and hostile climate, it may not be so easy to avoid such fears on the basis of an abstract principle.

“I‘ve never had a political sign on my lawn ever because, whether I believe in something or not, my job is to listen to other people as they are explaining their views to me so I don’t put my views out there to create a general roadblock,” Chandler said.

When discussing the advent of social media and the changes it has presented to academic professions, Chandler maintained a similarly dedicated inclination not to necessarily broadcast his personal political or social opinions, stating that his journalistic experience has complimented his experience as a professor.

However, he was quick to add that he is a “privileged white male,” so his experience may differ from others’ experiences.

“I have a certain amount of protection on social media as opposed to women or people of color, who it seems are much more vulnerable to being piled on top of,” Chandler said.

Tounsel, said, as a black woman, she doesn’t move through the world with “privilege of anonymity.”

“That's an important part of this conversation, because while there are many academics who feel a heightened sense of scrutiny in the current climate, there are others who have always been subject to greater surveillance in society because of our identities,” Tounsel said.

Tounsel said she believes the country, as it stands today, is no more polarized than before.

Rather, our divisions today — whether they are racial, political or ideological — are not so easily overlooked.

“Our society has been good at maintaining homogeneous spaces by excluding those who challenge the status quo,” Tounsel said. “Individuals from underrepresented groups simply do not have access to this experience. Even if we grew up in communities where most people looked like us, we were constantly navigating other spaces controlled by people who did not share our background and often did not share our understanding of the world.”

Additionally, in light of the ever-expanding gray area regarding what is or is not insensitive, some, including Chandler, might have questions that are not so easily addressed by notions of responsibility and might introduce conflict.

“A lot of that is the current conservative movement in the U.S. has issues being fact-based,” Chandler said. “If you are a conservative who is saying that there’s no basis for climate change, there’s really no scientific validity to that statement. Is it political of me to say, ‘You’re just living in fantasy land’? I don’t know.”

Still, Tounsel has hope for the country and free speech.

“The moment we are living and working in is challenging in many ways,” Tounsel said. “But it is also inspiring as people use emerging technologies to speak truth to power.”