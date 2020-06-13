For some, summer is simply another season. For many college students, however, summer is more than just a change in the weather — it’s three months of freedom from the responsibilities of being a student.

From my own experiences, there is a shocking number of people who feel they know the best way to spend this time.

Some say it should be used for taking classes to keep on top of your credit schedule. Others say it should be spent gaining work experience at an internship, or earning money to pay off college expenses. Others still think summer is intended to be a period of rest, a recharging ahead of the fall semester.

The number of options can be a bit daunting at times.

Hearing recommendations from others about what you should do over the summer to better yourself, prepare for the next semester and relax can easily leave you questioning what the right choice is.

What I have come to realize, however, is that there is more than one correct answer — a fact both freeing and stressful to consider. Everyone’s circumstances and future goals are different, so it only makes sense that every student will have a different response to the question at hand.

In order to decide how your summer should be spent, everyone simply needs to consider what they need and what they hope to accomplish by the fall. Ultimately, I think most people want to be productive while avoiding burn-out.

This tightrope stretched between accomplishing goals and relaxing can be a tough one to walk across, but it is important to remember the two objectives of productivity and recharging are not as mutually exclusive as people might think.

Productivity does not have to mean working a summer job, taking classes and applying for scholarships, just as relaxing does not necessarily mean binge-watching Netflix all day — the latter of which may seem particularly unappealing, given the recent limitations on movement presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

On the contrary, people can arrange an adequate balance of work and downtime that fits their individual goals, a process that has led me to realize how productivity and relaxation intersect in more ways than one.

Being productive and accomplishing tasks can still mean having a job, working at an internship, doing career preparation or taking a few classes, but it can also include reading, learning a new skill, picking up a new hobby, working out or spending time outside.

It can mean taking time to do that thing you are always meaning to do but never make time for. It can mean cleaning out your room, reconnecting with friends you haven’t seen in a while, calling or visiting family members, volunteering in your community and so much more.

Taking time to do these productive activities in place of — or in addition to — the more traditional ones might help you realize how important they are for your mental and physical health. They slow you down, make you appreciate each moment of your day, grow the relationships you care about most and force you to spend time with yourself — keeping you energized and recharging in your time off from school.

You might feel pressured to get a job, take classes or apply for internships and scholarships. You might feel as if you’re not preparing for the future, but at the end of the day, you just need to do whatever works best for you.

Feeling like you’re not doing enough stems from comparison to others. But your summer and your time is just that — yours. It is sometimes good to seek advice from others, but if you sacrifice the opportunity to take care of yourself and the people you love in the midst of following their guidance, their opinions are not the only path you should follow.

Above all else, consider what you are being called to do with your time. Your summer might look different than others, but that is to be expected. Everyone’s circumstances are different, and it’s perfectly okay if you spend these three months differently too.