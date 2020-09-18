A virtual symposium titled “Reflection on Organizing and Power: Anti-Black Police Brutality and the Popular Uprisings” was hosted Friday by the Penn State Consortium for Social Movements and Education and the Africana Research Center.

The event, which reached a registration capacity of over 500 participants, included a variety of speakers, breakout room sessions and PowerPoint presentations that navigated the topic of police brutality in the United States.

Clarence Lang, the Susan Welch Dean of the College of the Liberal Arts and professor of African American Studies, was one of the first speakers of the event. He discussed the power social movements possess.

RELATED

Penn State Health announces first chief diversity officer Lynette Chappell-Williams has been appointed as Penn State Health’s first system-wide vice p…

“I value the role social movements can and historically have played in exposing and correcting social inequalities,” Lang said. “We have two viruses we’re fighting — COVID-19 and racism, and we have to invest energy and resources in both.”

He said his involvement in this event stemmed from his interest as a scholar in the topic of social movements and as an academic leader in promoting the study of social movements on a university level.

“It also stems from my personal investment as someone who has been politically active in the past in fostering a society where working class communities of color— Black communities in particular but not exclusively —do not have to endure the burden of being both overpoliced and under protected,” Lang said.

This contradiction, he said, is the reality in many Black communities and was one of the several topics explored throughout the event.

Chenjerai Kumanyika, a Rutgers University communications professor and Penn State alum, was one of the speakers featured.

Kumanyika is an active proponent of the Black Lives Matter movement, having attended the 2014 funeral of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

“This movement is about optimism,” Kumanyika said. “So often people who are trying to make structural changes to stop anti-black forms of oppression are somehow called pessimists when, in fact, it is we that believe we can reimagine this world and make it better.”

He said navigating the topic of police brutality means more than just “changing the culture,” and that it’s crucial to recognize and discuss the structural and historical issues present in the policing system.

This symposium was the Consortium for Social Movements and Education’s first public event as an organization.

The consortium, which informally began about a year ago, includes a variety of faculty working at the intersection of education and social movements.

Rebecca Tarlau is an assistant professor in Penn State’s College of Education and is one of the faculty members involved in organizing the consortium.

Tarlau said social movements shape and transform the public-school system, referencing Penn State’s very own African American studies department in the College of the Liberal Arts.

“The origins of all of these innovative educational spaces are social movements that have pushed institutions to incorporate these issues into their mission,” Tarlau said. “Our consortium hopes to promote both research and practice on social movements and education in State College, nationally and globally.”

Dara Walker, a Penn State assistant professor of African American studies and women’s, gender and sexuality studies, was one of the event’s facilitators.

She said students have been getting more engaged with anti-racist movements since the Black Lives Matter protests this spring, but that youth activism is anything but new.

“Throughout much of the twentieth century, Black students and students in multiracial coalitions — adolescent and young adult activists — have pushed institutions to acknowledge how anti-blackness operates institutionally,” Walker said, “and they’re the ones doing the real work of dismantling it.”