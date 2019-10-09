WATCH: Zach Barack headlines Penn State's LGBTQ+ History Month Rally

As part of LGBTQ+ History Month, a rally was held at the HUB-Robeson Center on Wednesday. Students, staff, and community members took turns speaking at a podium, sharing their own stories and words of encouragement to those in attendance.

Special guest Zach Barack, who starred in Spider-Man: Far From Home, headlined the event. Barack gave a short speech where he told his own story about coming out and expressed his hope that Penn State continues to build a welcoming community for all.

Brian Patchcoski, Director of Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, said "visibility is critical" in working toward building an inclusive community.