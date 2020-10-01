Wednesday night's University Park Undergraduate Association meeting saw the passage of two new voting related resolutions and the swearing-in of two new first-year representatives.

Resolution 28-15, which supports Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to fund mail-in ballot postage and creation of a mail-in voting educational campaign, passed 29-1-0.

The resolution, which was introduced by Rep. Noah Robertson, invited little debate from the representatives with only one minor amendment suggested by Rep. Ryan Loscalzo.

Robertson also introduced Resolution 29-15, also known as the Voting Opportunity and Turnout Enhancement Act, which passed 28-0-1.

Robertson said the purpose of the resolution was to address the problem of low voter turnout among college campuses, with the goal to help students become more involved and participate in future elections.

The resolution called for measures such as making Election Day an official university-recognized holiday on campus.

Rep. Annmarie Rounds-Sorensen said though she supported the legislation, she wasn’t sure what the tangible effect of its passage would be.

Rounds-Sorensen said she acknowledged that students in political organizations have worked on similar actions in the past with no results and wondered if the legislation would end up being merely a statement with no actual action taken.

Those who introduced the bill, including Robertson, acknowledged that with 34 days until the 2020 election, the results would not be seen immediately this year, but they reiterated that future generations of Penn State voters would benefit from its effects.

After the discussion of legislation, freshmen Kyle Quinn and Anna Taylor made their cases for being the right fit for UPUA and faced questions from the representatives about their qualifications.

Quinn said his experience in the Boy Scouts helped him prepare for a position in UPUA, along with the experience he has previously had in student government in high school.

Quinn said that one thing that he believes is very important to passing legislation and working with others is civil discourse, a quality which he claimed he would bring if elected to the UPUA.

Taylor said that while she is currently not on campus, her experience with working as an intern in a hospital as well as her work with her high school administration made her prepared to represent the entirety of the freshman class.

Taylor and Quinn each were confirmed, with votes of 29-1-1 and 26-4, respectively. After the vote, UPUA President Zach McKay swore them in as representatives.