'We’re tired of the lack of proper accommodations’: Black Penn State students discuss shortcomings of hair care options

Hair is a common avenue for self-expression — for black students, however, this expression has been stifled historically, and currently, due to discrimination rooted into the State College community.

At Penn State, several student protests related to hair have broken out in the past century, beginning in 1948 when William Meek, then the president of Penn State’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, called for a community-wide boycott of six barbershops in State College for refusing service to black students.

Darryl Daisey, a graduate of the class of 1983, recalled this event in his compiled chronology titled, “Black History at Penn State,” which he curated to document black history at Penn State.

“1948 was probably the first protest around these racial issues at Penn State,” Daisey said. “It kind of said that the climate at Penn State wasn’t particularly suited for African American students.”

The events of 1948 would not mark the end of discrimination against black students in State College barbershops. According to Daisey’s chronology, in March of 1960 the Barbershop Poster-Walks began when the owner of Bunn’s Barber Shop refused service to a black student.

By the time Daisey came to Penn State in 1979, discrimination in barbershops was on the decline, but the options for black students were still few and far between. Though black students were no longer being refused service, they were still not granted access to a barber that specialized in their specific type of hair.

“I didn’t particularly want to have an afro, but I ended up having one because there weren’t really any barbers that specialized or knew much about African American hair,” Daisey said. “I think it reinforced that the community wasn’t geared toward diverse people and that this area didn’t really accommodate.”

Deja Workman is a student at Penn State, and although her attendance at this university comes almost 40 years after Daisey’s, her experience parallels his.

“I feel as though there are just a few token locations that exist downtown or elsewhere for African American students, and many of their salon prices can be expensive since they don’t have many competitors,” Workman (sophomore-information sciences and technology) said.

Today, there are two “token” multicultural salons in downtown State College. The two salons, S’Hair-eng Styling Salon and Visions Multicultural Hair Design, offer services that cater directly to black students — but the lack of competition results in high prices and busy hours, according to Workman.

Both Workman and Daisey said the lack of options resulted in students turning to each other for grooming and styling.

“You’ll frequently find people going to other students to get their hair done,” Workman said. “The network of black students doing hair out of their dorm room or apartment is a result of both the lack of affordability, and also the lack of black hair experience had by stylists at non-ethnic salons.”

What was once an issue of unadulterated discrimination has evolved into a lack of effort for barbershops to cater to the needs of black students. The lack of expertise and knowledge of African American hair deters many — if not most —black students from the popular barbershops and salons in downtown State College.

“There are tons of different kinds of hair within the huge umbrella of black hair — including relaxed hair, natural hair, transitioning hair — and then just within natural hair, you have different curl types and patterns, which doesn’t even consider density, volume, strand thickness, etc.,” Workman said. “The list goes on and on and each of those attributes needs a different type of care.”

Many students of color have become passionate about this topic and actively speak about it. Loving Our Curly, Kinky and Straight Hair (LOCKS) is a club on campus with the goal of accepting natural hair and celebrating its beauty — a feat that may be difficult to accomplish when students don’t feel that their hair is being accommodated for.

Aissatou Ndiaye, a member of LOCKS, also sees the lack of options for African Americans students as problematic and imbalanced.

On top of the lack of services offered by barbershops and salons, Ndiaye (junior- telecommunication) said one of the biggest issues is the absence of an accessible beauty supply store downtown. She said women of color typically get all of their self-care products from these stores, and that many students come from communities that have a beauty supply store nearby — making life at Penn State to be a difficult adjustment.

Beauty supply stores provide black customers with haircare products that can allow them to become self-sufficient with their hair. Without access to these products, many students seek the services that a salon may offer but come to find out there isn’t a suitable option due to the risks associated with seeking services from a predominantly white salon.

“Most African American women will not go to a hair salon that doesn’t have someone who knows how to take care and style African American hair,” Ndiaye said. “You have to know what products will work, you have to have knowledge on the different hair types, and you have to know how to care for it. Personally, I don’t trust the salons here to do that.”

This desire to help her peers become self-sufficient led her to the creation of her company, Queen Hustle Hair, which provides hair services for women of color in the State College area.

Ndiaye, much like many of her peers, sees the lack of options as a clear issue, but not one that is being addressed. In her eyes, promoting diversity includes basic accommodations such as these.

“I’ve noticed that when institutions try to diversify a place, they never ask people how we can accommodate to their version of diversity or how to make them feel included,” Ndiaye said. “Penn State does have diversity and inclusion, but it’s their definition of diversity and inclusion. It makes me feel like State College doesn’t really care.”

Many black students share the sentiment that basic accommodations, such as hair care, are not being made in the State College area. These notions, though being observed through the topic of hair, have a deeper impact on these communities than just causing them to seek haircare through different avenues.

“I, along with much of the black Penn State population, think that there is no excuse for the lack of resources,” Workman said. “We’re tired of the lack of proper accommodations.”