The University Park Undergraduate Association Facilities Committee, in partnership with Penn State engineering students announced the creation of a Drug Takeback Box.

The box aims to "stop opioid abuse" in the "local community," according to UPUA's post on Twitter.

Modified with the help of Penn State Engineering students, the UPUA Facilities Committee has created a Drug Takeback Box. The box will be located in the Eisenhower Building and for any additional questions email facilities@upua.org pic.twitter.com/iXglnr8prN — Penn State University Park Student Government (@UPUA) November 19, 2020

The Drug Takeback Box will be located inside the Eisenhower Building.

Students were asked to email facilities@upua.org for additional information.

