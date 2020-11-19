UPUA Graphic
Kaleigh Quinnan

The University Park Undergraduate Association Facilities Committee, in partnership with Penn State engineering students announced the creation of a Drug Takeback Box.

The box aims to "stop opioid abuse" in the "local community," according to UPUA's post on Twitter.

The Drug Takeback Box will be located inside the Eisenhower Building.

Students were asked to email facilities@upua.org for additional information.

MORE UPUA COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags