This semester may prove to be the most unique in Penn State’s 165-year history.

Without in-person classes, sports, concerts and other aspects of typical college life, some students have decided to request a temporary leave of absence.

According to Penn State Senate Policy 56-70, the option exists to let students temporarily withdraw from their courses without having to apply for re-enrollment to the university.

The paperwork must be submitted by Friday, Aug. 21, the last working day before the first week of classes.

To request a leave of absence, students must complete and print this online form and submit it to their college’s dean, the director of the division of undergraduate studies, or their campus college’s registrar or campus administrative officer.

During their leave, students can’t take any courses at Penn State but may enroll in other institutions.

The form doesn’t require undergraduate students to submit a reason for their requests.

Graduate students, however, must submit a reason for their request, a written summary of their remaining degree requirements and a statement that conveys whether or not the graduate program’s head supports the student’s request.

Students who return to Penn State earlier or later than the date stated on their original leave of absence request will have to apply for re-enrollment to the university.

