After the coronavirus pandemic moved the remainder of Penn State’s spring semester online, the university announced it would implement an optional grading system for students to make up for the challenges of remote learning.

Students may now choose any number of classes to “pass” if they received a passing grade or “fail” if they received an “F.”

The alternative grades will not affect a student’s grade point average.

Beginning Wednesday, all undergraduate students — including World Campus students and those who were studying abroad in the spring 2020 semester — may select their alternative grades via LionPath. The alternative grading options for graduate students differ from those of undergraduate students.

First, students must log on to their LionPath accounts and go to the homepage. From there, students must scroll down and click on the “Spring 2020 Alternative Grade and Calculator Request” option located under “Grades.”

On this page, students will see their semester and cumulative GPAs. There is also a GPA calculator available for students to see which of their classes a “pass” or “fail” grade might best help their cumulative GPAs.

To select alternative grades, enter “SAT,” “V” or “Z.” “SAT” stands for “satisfactory,” meaning a student has earned a “C” or higher in a class.

“V” stands for “pass” if a student received a “D” in a class. This cannot be used to meet “C” or higher requirements for a class.

A “Z” grade will not count for earned credit because it replaces a traditional “F” grade, just as if a student late-drops a class.

Once a student has entered their desired alternative grades, they can click the “submit” button and a final “process request” confirmation button.

Students have until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 29 to enter any alternative grades. Final grades will be reported by June 5, according to Penn State’s registrar website.

If students have any academic integrity violations, their alternative grades may take longer than others to be processed.

Penn State has encouraged students to speak with their academic advisors before making any decisions to enter alternative grades.