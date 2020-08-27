Penn State named Robert Springall as the new assistant vice president for undergraduate education and the executive director of undergraduate admissions, according to a Penn State news release.

This position goes into effect on Oct. 1, according to a release.

Springall earned a bachelor of science in computer science at Rochester Institute of Technology and a master of education in student personnel services from the University of South Carolina.

Springall has nearly 30 years of leadership experience in higher education, according to the release.

“I was drawn to this role because of the opportunity to have large-scale impact at a pivotal time for higher education,” Springall said in the release.

He was most recently at Muhlenberg College in Allentown where he served as vice president for enrollment management.