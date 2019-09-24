After winning a $500,000 scholarship provided by the American Ceramic Society, three Penn State students will travel to Germany.

The American Ceramic Society (ACS) is a nonprofit professional organization with a concentration in scientific research concerning ceramic and glass materials and emerging technologies.

ACS partners with two universities to create the PACK Fellowship, which provides five students with the grant and sends them to Germany to conduct research.

Penn State recipient George Kotsonis said the grant was brought to his attention by his advisor John Paul Maria. He believes what made his application stand out was his topic — entropy stabilized oxides.

“I’m hoping to get some good research [and] very productive collaboration,” Kotsonis (graduate - material science and engineering) said, “I’ve never been in Germany, I’m excited to experience the culture.”

The PACK Fellowship is a collaboration between the American Ceramic Society, Penn State University and Kiel University in Germany. Every semester, the fellowship rewards a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation for a three-year International Research Experience for Students (IRES).

“The IRES program supports international research and research-related activities for U.S. science and engineering students and contributes to the development of a diverse, globally-engaged workforce with world-class skills,” an ACS press release reads.

Students who are selected to be PACK fellows will be able to conduct research across a broad variety of topics — including magnetoelectric composites, biomagnetic sensing, functional brain imaging, magnetic materials, medical signal processing and neuromorphic devices — at Kiel University for a semester.

Jack Hayden is excited about travelling and the networking opportunities available, which he said “hopefully will lead to long-term connections I can maintain.”

RELATED

+3 A story of ‘resilience and perseverance’: Penn State sophomore named Forbes scholar When Penn State sophomore Jasmine Yedra applied to be a 2019 Forbes Under 30 scholar on Aug.…

Hayden (graduate-material science and engineering) is nervous about making sure the work he does is up to the standards of Kiel University.

Daniel Fortino believes the type of work his group does is a “good fit for the problems [Kiel University is] trying to solve.”

His group is doing research on magnetic materials, as well as how they grow and form. The group hopes to develop a new code model with the researchers at Kiel University.

Fortino (graduate -material science and engineering) thinks it is going to be fun to be in Germany for a few months, and said he is most excited about the beer.

The fellowship will provide support for travel, lab fees and boarding, according to the ACS.

Students will also have the opportunity to participate in peer-to-peer knowledge transfer activities, interdisciplinary seminars and regularly scheduled retreats, according to the release.

The program will last anywhere from one to five months, and additional applications are now being accepted for the next wave of students. The deadline to apply Dec. 6.