Delta Kappa Epsilon decided to issue an interim suspension of the chapter at Penn State to prevent policy violations and "protect the health and safety of students," according to a press release. The suspension will stand until allegations are investigated further.

Delta Kappa Epsilon International Fraternity was notified by Penn State officials on Feb. 7 of alleged health and safety violations by the Phi Rho Chapter hosted on campus.

On April 30, the Delta Kappa Epsilon International Fraternity's Board of Directors unanimously moved to withdraw the chapter from Penn State after a "thorough investigation into the alleged policy violations," according to the release.

Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity staff members are continuing to work with the university and "look forward" to the fraternity returning to campus for fall 2022.

