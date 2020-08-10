Penn State is currently seeking undergraduate and graduate student applicants for the recently created position of Public Health Ambassador, according to a press release from Vice President of Student Affairs Damon Sims and Senior Director of Student Engagement Programs Barry Bram.

The part-time position was created to provide community service assistance and inform members of the University Park campus community about coronavirus protocols. Students holding the position will report to an assistant director in Health Promotion and Wellness.

Ambassadors must be enrolled undergraduate or graduate student for the fall 2020 semester be in good academic standing, with a minimum cumulative 2.5 GPA or higher and have no disciplinary record.

In the position, ambassadors must do the following:

Hold students, faculty and staff accountable to current coronavirus guidelines including: social distancing, face mask usage/covering and hand washing/sanitizing

Be committed to practicing healthy behavior on campus

Be committed to serving as a friendly and encouraging role model to campus community members to follow coronavirus guidelines

Attend trainings and participate in follow-up educational sessions with staff oversight group as needed

Ambassadors will work a minimum of 10 hours per week, including two-hour outdoor shifts. Applicants must be willing to work morning, day, evening and weekend hours.

Also, there will be leadership roles within the program.

The position pays $9.50 per hour, while students who are selected for a leadership role will receive $10.25 per hour.

The job will be available from Aug. 17 to Nov. 20 and applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, but the university hopes to fill these positions by Aug. 21.

A resume and cover letter are encouraged in the application process. To apply, applicants must include their weekly availability, class schedule and other time commitments in their cover letter.

