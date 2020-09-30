The Blue Loop will be reinstated on Monday, Oct. 5 by order of the Penn State Transportation Services and the Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA).

The bus will run for the remainder of 2020, and those who ride it are expected to follow passenger safety protocols, which include wearing masks and social distancing.

CATA has implemented a system in which they will disinfect all vehicles daily.

The Blue Loop will start service at 4:45 a.m. during the week and 9 a.m. on Saturdays, ending at 10 p.m. every night following its normal route.

The Blue and White Loops were done away with at the beginning of the fall semester to ease the stress on drivers and allow for more buses to transport students who live further from campus.

Green Link service will return to its normal fall schedule, and the Red Link service will remain the same.

All information about CATA routes and schedules can be found at CATA's website.