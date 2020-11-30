A concussion, which is usually non-life-threatening, is a type of brain injury caused by a bump, blow or jolt to the head that causes the brain to move back and forth, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to Andrea Loeffert, a professor of pediatrics at Penn State, there aren’t “a lot of objective ways to measure a concussion.”

“We have to use our clinical judgment, which we do our best at, but it's still hard to 100% say when a person is all better, or to really quickly say whether or not [someone] has a concussion,” Loefrert said.

Similarly, Cayce Onks, a primary care sports medicine physician at Penn State Health, said medical professionals have been “very limited” in their ability to determine the severity of a concussion, or who might be at greater risk for prolonged symptoms.

Still, there may be an easier way to detect a concussion.

Penn State College of Medicine is on its way to such a discovery, suggesting doctors may soon be able to more accurately diagnose concussions by measuring the number of certain molecules in a person’s saliva.

“We know from previous work that there is a protein in spit that can be identified just like in other conditions like ADHD,” Onks said. “These proteins can serve as markers of brain activity and injury.”

Jayson Loeffert, another primary care sports medicine physician at Penn State Health and Andrea’s husband, said the idea of a spit test was brought up because the diagnosis of a concussion is difficult, subjective and dependent on the report.

“Through a few tests and a few studies, we’ve been able to identify specific microRNA that occurs because of concussions,” Jayson said.

Other traumas, such as exercise or orthopedic injuries,cause different microRNA to be produced, but the ones this team discovered are different and correlated directly to concussions.

“These types of microRNA have also been found in blood, but it’s not always the quickest or the best thing to have to draw blood on people, so saliva was a way to do it quickly,” Andrea said.

The team is hypothesizing that depending on the specific microRNAs and the level they are being produced, they may even be able to give an idea of a time frame and symptoms of the concussion.

“This will help decipher whether [a concussion] will last weeks or months or [if it is] aggressive or mild, then we can properly treat it,” Jayson said.

In the future, the hope is instead of taking someone through a series of physical maneuvers and trusting their report of their own symptoms, you can check spit, which will tell you if they have suffered a concussion.

“We see tremendous potential with this because it's easy to obtain; you just swab the cheek,” Onks said. “As we continue to gather more data, we are going to find that it could be used as a way to establish when the injury is completed so people can safely reengage in physical activity and contact sports.”

This will help not only those who endured concussions in car accidents, incidents at home, school or the gym, but also athletes, according to Andrea.

According to Jayson, researchers are still in the “new stages,” so they are still testing different levels of concussions. They have tested on football players who did and did not have a concussion to see if their results would vary.

“This study is to help out clinically and hopefully be a tool for us to really know when someone is better or if somebody ‘accurately’ just got a concussion,” Andrea said.